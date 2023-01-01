Go
Banner picView gallery

Village Inn - Brandon FL (700848)

Open today 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1995 West Lumsden Road

Brandon, FL 33511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1995 West Lumsden Road, Brandon FL 33511

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzaissimo
orange starNo Reviews
11239 Causeway BLVD Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Vine Vegan
orange starNo Reviews
2080 Badlands Dr Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Pita Fresh Express - 1935 west brandon blvd 33511
orange starNo Reviews
1935 West Brandon Boulevard Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
2210 W. Brandon Blvd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Brandon, FL
orange star4.4 • 431
2420 West Brandon Boulevard Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Route 60 Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2490 West Brandon Boulevard Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brandon

Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,218
115 E Brandon Blvd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
The Wooden Spoon Diner
orange star4.4 • 994
865 Lithia Pinecrest Roadd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Brandon, FL
orange star4.4 • 431
2420 West Brandon Boulevard Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Recipe Box Diner
orange star4.8 • 431
147 E Bloomingdale Ave Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
O'Brien's Irish Pub - Brandon
orange star4.0 • 54
701 W Lumsden Rd Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brandon FL (Bloomingdale) FSC #611
orange star4.5 • 2
889 E Bloomingdale Ave Brandon, FL 33511
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Brandon

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (347 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Village Inn - Brandon FL (700848)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston