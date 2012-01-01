Go
Banner picView gallery

Village Inn - Yale (700164)

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2340 Yale Blvd. SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2340 Yale Blvd. SE, Albuquerque NM 87106

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Salt and Board - 115 Harvard Drive Suite 10
orange starNo Reviews
115 Harvard Drive Suite 10 Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
Icicles - ALBUQUERQUE SE - 2300 Central Avenue Southeast, Suite C-1
orange starNo Reviews
2300 Central Avenue Southeast, Suite C-1 Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
Bosque Brewing Co. - Nob Hill Public House
orange starNo Reviews
106 Girard Blvd. SE Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
Mesa Provisions - 3120 Central Avenue se
orange starNo Reviews
3120 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
3128 Social House - 3128 Central Avenue Southeast
orange starNo Reviews
3128 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
M'tucci's Presbyterian Menu
orange starNo Reviews
3222 central ave se Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albuquerque

Grassburger - Heights
orange star4.7 • 3,996
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
orange star4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Grassburger - Coors
orange star4.7 • 3,675
5600 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
M'tucci's Italian
orange star4.4 • 2,064
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 1,344
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Albuquerque

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso