Village Inn - Yale (700164)
Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2340 Yale Blvd. SE, Albuquerque NM 87106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Salt and Board - 115 Harvard Drive Suite 10
No Reviews
115 Harvard Drive Suite 10 Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurant
Icicles - ALBUQUERQUE SE - 2300 Central Avenue Southeast, Suite C-1
No Reviews
2300 Central Avenue Southeast, Suite C-1 Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurant
Bosque Brewing Co. - Nob Hill Public House
No Reviews
106 Girard Blvd. SE Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurant
Mesa Provisions - 3120 Central Avenue se
No Reviews
3120 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurant
3128 Social House - 3128 Central Avenue Southeast
No Reviews
3128 Central Avenue Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant