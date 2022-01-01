Go
Village Juice Co

SALADS || SMOOTHIES || TOASTS || COLD-PRESSED JUICES & NUT MILKS
The freshest foods & juices, made with local, sustainably grown produce. Raw, vegan desserts, bone broth, kombucha on tap, and more.

1115 North Brevard Street

Popular Items

Sunset$8.95
housemade coconut milk, pineapple, banana, mango, lime
Build a Bowl$10.00
customize with your choice of: 2 bases, up to 4 toppings + 2 dressings
Farmer's Daughter Bowl$10.95
brown rice, kale or spinach, chicken, apple, sweet potato, spiced almonds. dressing: balsamic dijon + roasted carrot vinaigrette (unless another dressing is selected we add both to this grain bowl)
* suggested add-on: avocado
Curious George$8.95
housemade almond milk, cacao nibs, almond butter, banana, date
Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Wrap$10.95
Chicken, avocado, bacon, white cheddar, heirloom tomato, spinach, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Your choice of Village Ranch or Avo Goddess dressing
Pinky Swear$8.95
housemade almond milk, strawberry, banana, date
Hot Pink$9.95
housemade coconut milk, dragonfruit (pitaya), strawberry, raspberry, chia seed, banana, lime
Option: sub cold pressed orange juice
Super Blue$9.95
housemade almond milk, blueberry, almond butter, date, chia seed, banana, collagen
Green Coco$8.95
housemade coconut milk, mango, cucumber, spinach, kale, banana, mint
Village Cobb Salad$12.95
romaine, chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomato, avocado, green onion, crumbled blue cheese, raw corn. dressing: village ranch or avo goddess (we will include village ranch unless another dressing is selected)
Location

1115 North Brevard Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
