Village Kitchen Hartness

An elevated fast casual dining experience located within the Hartness Community, Village Kitchen offers a bistro-style experience serving up fresh, farm-to-table entrees that present a delectable twist to classic southern cuisine.

2000 Society Street

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni$12.00
Red sauce base, pepperoni, mozzarella
Grilled Smoked Ham (DF, GF)$16.00
Winter Vegetable FB (V)$13.00
Herbed goat cheese base, winter squash, beets, arugula, manchego, house hot honey
Fall Harvest Salad (GF, V)$12.00
Superfood lettuce blend, roasted winter squash, dried, cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, crispy sweet potato, maple cider vinaigrette
VK Fried Chicken (DF, GF)$20.00
Fire Roasted Salmon (DF, GF)$24.00
Fig & Pig$14.00
Herbed goat cheese base, fig, prosciutto, red onion, rosemary and thyme, red wine reduction
Winter Vegetable Tasting (GF, VE)$14.00
Side of Tots$4.00
Location

2000 Society Street

Greenville SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

