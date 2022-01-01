Village of Tanglewood
Come in and enjoy!
1600 Augusta Drive
Location
1600 Augusta Drive
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Local Foods
Restaurant offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads and prepared meals with local ingredients.
Craft Pita
At Craft Pita we share culture through food. We are committed to serving True Mediterranean, that means sourcing from local bakers, farmers, and ranchers.
Cabo Bob's Burritos
Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.
Ginza Japanese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!