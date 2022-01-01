Go
Toast

Village Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

W11627 US HWY 2 PO Box 114 • $

Avg 4.9 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza BYO$14.49
16" Large Build your own pizza. (12 slices)
Regular Wings$8.99
Irresistible wings tossed in your favorite sauce! Choose from traditional bone-in or boneless. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12" Cheese Pizza BYO$8.49
12" Small Build your own pizza. (8 slices)
8" Cheese Pizza BYO$4.99
8" Personal Build your own pizza. (4 slices)
14" Cheese Pizza BYO$10.99
14" Medium Build your own pizza. (8 slices)
Cheesy Breadstix$7.99
Seasoned breadstix with cheese. Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Large Wings$12.49
Irresistible wings tossed in your favorite sauce! Choose from traditional bone-in or boneless. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Dipping Sauce
Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds$5.99
Deep fried Wisconsin cheese curds. Served with ranch.
Large Caesar Salad$5.99
Romaine sprinkled with Romano cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side,
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

W11627 US HWY 2 PO Box 114

Naubinway MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cut River Inn

No reviews yet

Come join the Family!

Seder's Pizza

No reviews yet

Seder’s Pizza

Shamrock Bar & Restaurant, Harbour Market, Beachcomber

No reviews yet

Serving guests since 1935 great food & drinks.

Daddy Franks

No reviews yet

Burgers & Ice Cream

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston