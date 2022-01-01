Go
Village Pizza Restaurant- Wethersfield

Traditional Greek Pizzeria in Old Wethersfield, CT. Delivery!

233 Main Street

Popular Items

French Fries$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
8 pieces of mozzarella sticks deep fried to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Large (16") Build Your Own Pizza$17.00
Base price is for a large cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Small (10") Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Base price is for a small cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Tossed Salad
Crispy Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers. Sm or Lg.
Curly Fries$5.75
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, sliced feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and oregano. Sm or Lg.
Sheet (18"x26") Build Your Own Pizza$28.00
Base price is for a sheet cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Medium (14") Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Base price is for a regular cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Wings (8 pieces)$11.95
Served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Location

233 Main Street

Wethersfield CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
