Go
Toast

Village Pizzeria and Deli

Family-run pizzeria offering homemade soups and desserts, daily lunch and dinner specials. $10.00 Minimum on all Delivery Orders

PIZZA

182 Main Street • $$

Avg 3.7 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Cut Pan Pizza$10.25
Boneless Wings$10.25
Garlic Knots (12)$7.25
Wings-12$14.50
8 Cut NY Style Thin Crust$12.25
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.25
Onion Rings$7.25
12 Cut Pan Pizza$14.25
French Fries$4.25
Chicken Tenders (6)$7.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery

Location

182 Main Street

Hoosick Falls NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tommy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sammy Cohens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Schag-A-Val

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Dog Charlie’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston