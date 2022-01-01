Village Pizzeria and Deli
Family-run pizzeria offering homemade soups and desserts, daily lunch and dinner specials. $10.00 Minimum on all Delivery Orders
PIZZA
182 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
182 Main Street
Hoosick Falls NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tommy's Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Sammy Cohens
Come in and enjoy!
Schag-A-Val
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Dog Charlie’s
Come in and enjoy!