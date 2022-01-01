Go
Village Pizzeria Bayside

THE PLACE FOR PIZZA IN CORONADO
Pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and hoagie sandwiches made-to-order with authentic ingredients!
Find us at Orange Avenue just a block away from the Hotel del Coronado, or at the Coronado Ferry Landing with an unbeatable bay front view of Downtown San Diego.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1201 First Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (998 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Pick 3 Topping Pizza$15.49
1 Pound Wings$15.49
Large Cheese$23.99
custom Pie, comes with red sauce and cheese, build how you like with extra toppings $
Side Sauce$0.75
SD Caesar$8.49
crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, VP's homemade Caesar dressing
Small Cheese$13.99
Small NY Style Pizza, with homemade sauce and shredded mozzarella. Custom pick your toppings $$
Large Pepperoni$28.49
Large Pick 3 Pizza$27.99
Mozz Sticks$11.49
Family Garlic Knots$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1201 First Street

Coronado CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
