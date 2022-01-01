Go
Toast

Village Pump

Come in and enjoy!

103 Lakeshore Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Perch Basket$20.95
An Island Tradition!
Cheese Sticks$8.95
6 Breaded Mozzarella Stix
Coke$2.50
Burger$10.95
Half Pound Burger
Turkey Club$11.95
Turkey & Bacon Piled High
w/ American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Spinach Salad$12.95
Fresh Spinach, Egg, Bacon, Onion, Mushrooms, Tomato,& Mozzarella Cheese, Served w/ Balsamic
Bag of Chips$1.00
Tender Basket$14.95
5 Tenders Served w/ BBQ Sauce
French Fries$7.95
Basket Of French Fries To Share
Hoagie$11.95
Ham, Hard Salami, Cooked
Cappicola Salami & Provolone w/ Ital Dressing
See full menu

Location

103 Lakeshore Drive

Kelleys Island OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Peddler

No reviews yet

Come in and shop!

Kelleys Island Brewery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Slack House

No reviews yet

Great Food. Great Lake. Great Mission.

Twin Oast Brewing

No reviews yet

At Twin Oast, our goal is to create Farm-to-Fermenter brews, and Farm-to-Table
food. We strive to use high-quality, fresh, and local ingredients while making a
majority of our menu items from scratch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston