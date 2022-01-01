Go
Toast

Village Social MTK

251 East Main Street

Popular Items

Salty Pretzel Tuna$15.00
Kimchee aioli/scallions
Grilled Skirt Steak Rice Bowl$22.00
sunny side-up egg/scallions/chili condiment/rice/onion/red dragon sauce
crispy shallots
Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine/grapes/blue cheese/tomato
bacon/red onion/sunflower seeds/egg/creamy mustard dressing
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
potato roll/spicy honey/chili aioli/pickles fries
Soy Glazed Chicken Rice Bowl$18.00
spinach/crispy shallots/sesame seeds/rice scallions
Village Burger$14.00
lettuce/tomato/onion/fries
Social Wings$13.00
buffalo or vietnamese lime glaze, peanuts
Margherita$14.00
san marzano/fresh mozzarella/basil
"Wok-Style" Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
spinach/pickled onions/crispy shallots
cilantro/rice
Location

251 East Main Street

Mount Kisco NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
