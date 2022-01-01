Village Square Cafe
A casual eatery and neighborhood gathering spot serving fresh, simple fare in a warm & inviting setting.
SANDWICHES
66 Village Sq • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
66 Village Sq
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Come in and enjoy!!
The Mt. Washington Tavern
FANTASTIC FOOD. AWARD-WINNING WINES. STELLAR SERVICE. A MEMORABLE MENU.
ALL SINCE 1979.
The Corner Pantry
Come in and enjoy!
Bonjour Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!