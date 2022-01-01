Go
The Village Tap was established on June 6, 1990 in the heart of Roscoe Village. Our success has been built around an emphasis on hospitality, an exceptional selection of draft beer, and one of Chicagos best beer gardens. We have always tried our best to make our staff and guests proud of who we are.
We were one of the first establishments in Chicago to embrace the craft beer movement in the early 1990's and to this day strive to provide one of the best selections of draft beer anywhere. The beer garden is a big part of our history as well. When a retractable roof was added, we became one of the first year round, heated beer gardens in Chicago. Come in and see why we have been voted the best bar in Chicago!

GRILL

2055 West Roscoe Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon & Egg Burger$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
Cheese Curds$10.00
Ellsworth Farms White cheddar, tempura battered with a side of house made chipotle ranch.
Cheeseburger$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
Chicken Wings$13.00
World famous Village Tap wing sauce, celery and a side of ranch
Amish Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, herb aioli on a toasted baguette with a side of fries
Chicken Quasadilla$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, caramelized onion, monterey jack, guacamole, charred tomato-jalepeno salsa and sour cream
Steak Salad$15.00
Arugula and frisse salad with grilled steak, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, feta and sherry vinaigrette
Veggie Burger$12.00
House made black been patty, brie cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo with a side of fries
Fries$5.00
Chicken Caesar$14.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast, herb bread crumbs and parmesan cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Location

2055 West Roscoe Street

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 am
