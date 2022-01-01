Village Vine, wine bar + bistro
Village Vine is an innovative wine bar and bistro in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. We feature small production, delicious, unique wines from around the globe paired with seasonal small plates highlighting local terroir. Come taste culture through wine!
6 Park Ave
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6 Park Ave
Swarthmore PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hobbs Coffee LLC
Coffee Shop
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0400
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Plush Mills Senior Living
Come in and enjoy!
Charlie's Hamburgers
Burgers are fresh and never frozen. Milkshakes made with Potts hard ice cream since 1935, with home made syrups. We are the One & Only.