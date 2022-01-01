Go
Village Vine, wine bar + bistro

Village Vine is an innovative wine bar and bistro in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. We feature small production, delicious, unique wines from around the globe paired with seasonal small plates highlighting local terroir. Come taste culture through wine!

6 Park Ave

6 Park Ave

Swarthmore PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
