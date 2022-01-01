Go
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

We encourage sharing among friends from our chef driven southern inspired food and craft cocktail menus! We look forward to visiting with you!

360 Exchange St #102

Popular Items

Cajun Fries$4.00
cajun dusted
Chicken Fried Chicken$7.50
fried OR grilled breast, white pepper gravy
Baked Mac$5.00
browned cheddar, parm
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
andouille sausage, cream, roasted peppers, scallions
Shrimp$14.00
country fried OR blackened grilled
Corner Cobb Salad$12.00
mixed greens, bacon, eggs, cheddar, pickled red onion, corn, cherry tomato, cucumber
Fried Chicken Sammy$12.00
southern fried breast, mixed greens, house pickles, corner sauce, brioche
Catfish$10.00
pan seared blackened OR fried, house tarter
Banana Pudding$6.00
southern style, dark rum infused bananas, whip cream
Sausage Balls$8.00
local country sausage, house biscuit mix, cheddar, hot honey
Location

360 Exchange St #102

Concord NC

Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

