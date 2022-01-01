Go
Toast
  • /
  • Aptos
  • /
  • Village Host Pizza and Grill- Aptos

Village Host Pizza and Grill- Aptos

Welcome to Village Host Pizza & Grill!
Serving the locals since 1962

4 Seascape Village

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(LG) Build Your Own Pizza$18.95
Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
(LG) Village Combination$29.55
Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef
(MD) Village Combination$23.95
Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef
Cheeseburger$8.85
One all beef patty with American Cheese, served on a Sweet French Roll
Side Ranch$0.50
House Ranch 2 oz Portion Cup
(SM) Build Your Own Pizza$11.55
Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Pizza Sandwich$8.25
Open face Sweet French Roll with Marinara Sauce, Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheese, and 2 Pizza Toppings of your choice
Garlic Bread$2.20
Garlic Butter on a Sweet French Roll, Cheese Optional ($1)
Large Salad$7.95
House Salad, Romaine Lettuce Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Kidney Beans, Your Choice of Side Dressing
(MD) Build Your Own Pizza$15.95
Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
See full menu

Location

4 Seascape Village

Aptos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Palapas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Penny Ice Creamery

No reviews yet

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

Mentone

No reviews yet

A fun twist on food of the Riviera from the mind of David Kinch. Located in the heart of Aptos Village.

Aptos St BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston