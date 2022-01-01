Village Host Pizza and Grill- Aptos
Welcome to Village Host Pizza & Grill!
Serving the locals since 1962
4 Seascape Village
Popular Items
Location
4 Seascape Village
Aptos CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Palapas
Come in and enjoy!
Penny Ice Creamery
Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!
Mentone
A fun twist on food of the Riviera from the mind of David Kinch. Located in the heart of Aptos Village.
Aptos St BBQ
Come in and enjoy!