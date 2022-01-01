Go
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola

Welcome to Village Host Pizza & Grill!
Serving the locals since 1962

819 Bay Avenue

Popular Items

(LG) Build Your Own Pizza$18.95
Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Side Ranch$0.50
House Ranch 2 oz Portion Cup
Small Salad$4.50
House Salad, Romaine Lettuce Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Kidney Beans, Your Choice of Side Dressing
(SM) Build Your Own Pizza$11.55
Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
(MD) Build Your Own Pizza$15.95
Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
(P) Build Your Own Pizza$6.45
Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Garlic Chips$8.75
Small Sized Pizza, rolled thin. Topped with Garlic Butter, Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheese, Cooked Crispy, Cut in Bite Size Pieces
(LG) Village Combination$29.55
Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef
(LG) Vegetarian$26.90
Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Large Salad$7.95
House Salad, Romaine Lettuce Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Kidney Beans, Your Choice of Side Dressing
Location

819 Bay Avenue

Capitola CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

