Village Pizza and More

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

429 S Water St • $

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Chef Salad$7.50
8" Cheese Pizza$3.75
18” Cheese Pizza$14.00
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.00
Boneless (12 oz.)$9.00
14” Cheese Pizza$11.00
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$5.00
Mushrooms$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

429 S Water St

Caledonia OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

