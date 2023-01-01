Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Kissimmee
  • /
  • Villaggio Restaurant & Pizzeria - 3151 Pantanal Lane
Banner picView gallery

Villaggio Restaurant & Pizzeria - 3151 Pantanal Lane

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3151 Pantanal Lane

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

3151 Pantanal Lane, Kissimmee FL 34747

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Villaggio Restaurant - 3151 pantanal ln
orange starNo Reviews
3151 pantanal ln kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Wildside Texas BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Manjar Shop - 7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Oishi Japanese Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
7818 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Flower Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3260 Margaritaville blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
BR77 Brazilian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
3228 Margaritaville Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kissimmee

Tainos Bakery - Kissimmee 192
orange star4.4 • 3,950
4150 w vine st kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 3,487
2901 Parkway Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Grillers Puerto Rico
orange star4.1 • 990
2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34744
View restaurantnext
El Tapatio - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 959
1804 W Vine St Kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Nathan's Famous Inc. - Celebration
orange star4.4 • 595
5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY KISSIMMEE, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
XO Coffee Shop
orange star5.0 • 9
4965 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34746
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kissimmee

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Villaggio Restaurant & Pizzeria - 3151 Pantanal Lane

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston