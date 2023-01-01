Villaggio Restaurant & Pizzeria - 3151 Pantanal Lane
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
3151 Pantanal Lane, Kissimmee FL 34747
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Villaggio Restaurant - 3151 pantanal ln
No Reviews
3151 pantanal ln kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurant
Manjar Shop - 7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
No Reviews
7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurant
Oishi Japanese Cuisine
No Reviews
7818 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kissimmee
Nathan's Famous Inc. - Celebration
4.4 • 595
5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY KISSIMMEE, FL 34746
View restaurant