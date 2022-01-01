Go
Villaggio Venue

Come in and enjoy!

2501 S Village Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$15.00
Red sauce & cheese
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with two large meatballs, topped with three cheese blend and accompanied with crusty garlic bread
Chicken alfredo$18.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Smother is our Three Cheese Alfredo Sauce
Hot Wings$11.00
Waffle Fry Basket$9.00
Hefty potato crinkle fries, cooked golden brown, lightly dusted with grated three cheese blend
Short Rib Bolognese$21.00
Aged short rib, lightly seasoned, braised and submerged in fresh peeled tomatoes, with Italian seasoning, olive oil, garlic and shallots, served on a bed of linguine and accompanied with crusty garlic bread
The Josh$24.00
A Verde Valley Original Creation, Thicker Crust, Extra Sauce, Extra Pepperoni on top of the pizza, and Extra Cheese!
Nachos$17.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of slow cooked short rib, pork or chicken, served with pico de gallo, black beans, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and cheese
Petite Salad$9.00
Smaller portion of your choice of seasonal garden, caesar or southwestern salad
Deluxe$24.00
Red sauce, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, capicola, roasted sweet peppers
Location

2501 S Village Drive

Cottonwood AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
