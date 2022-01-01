Villagio's Italian Eatery
Full service Italian Restaurant, Wine & Bar
48 E Mulberry
Popular Items
Location
48 E Mulberry
Lebanon OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant
Come in and enjoy the BEST Thai food in Southwest Ohio! Friendly atmosphere, smiling faces and Great Food!
The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery
Family owned and operated since 1993! Come enjoy our fresh roasted coffee and made to order food. Don’t forget to ask about our monthly specials 😉
Hidden Valley Orchards
A HangOut Farm with great eats, cool drinks and a killer vibe
Billie's Burgers and Beers
Come in and enjoy!