Villains Hideout

Villains Hideout is the only pop culture, comic book pizza bar dedicated to Villains and Fandom! We serve classic, fresh made Brooklyn Pizza, Small In-House Made Oven Bites, Cocktails, Frozen Drinks, Draft & Bottled Beer and Beverages.

PIZZA • GRILL

63 Sutter Avenue • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

63 Sutter Avenue

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
