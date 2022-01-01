Go
Villa Lobos Tapas image

Villa Lobos Tapas

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

499 South Main Street

Freeport, NY 11520

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Margarita$12.00
Gambas al Ajilo$14.00
sautéed shrimp with fried garlic, smoked paprika, parsley
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

499 South Main Street, Freeport NY 11520

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Nautilus Cafe

No reviews yet

Upscale American Steak & Seafood

Imperial Diner

No reviews yet

When our mother and father opened up the Imperial Diner in 1972, it was a small place dedicated to serving fresh food at a reasonable price. Now, fifty years later, we've grown a bit but we still have the same goal in heart. With our full service bar and professional wait staff we specialize in providing an upscale dining experience for an affordable price.
For your convenience we've just installed a curbside pick up service for those days when you are too busy to cook but still need a hot meal to bring home. Whether you're coming in for a delicious breakfast or one of our gourmet dinner selections, you will always enjoy the highest quality.
We hope to see you soon!

Bayview on the Water

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rachel's Waterside Grill

No reviews yet

Freshest Seafood Pastas Salads and More

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Villa Lobos Tapas

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston