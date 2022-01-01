Villa Lulu

Go
Popular Items

Side Pasta$10.00
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Chili Flakes, Mozarella, Breadcrumbs Basil
Eggplant Parm$20.00
Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Sauce
Squid Ink Fettuccine$26.00
Prawns, Salmon, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Scallion, Saffron Cream
Caesar Salad$12.00
Heart of romane, Slivers of Parmigiano, Brioche Crutons, Anchovies, Garlic Dressing
Garganelli$24.00
Wild Mushrooms, Touch of Cream, Basil Pesto, White Truffle Oil
House Salad$12.00
Fennel, Endive, Radicchio
Roasted Asparagus$8.00
Bolognese$24.00
Braised Veal, Pancetta, Topped with RIcotta, Rosemary, Thyme
Ravioli$24.00
Spinach, Lobster Chardonnay Cream Sauce
Location

230 College St

New Haven CT

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
