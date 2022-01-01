Villanova Pizzera
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
24317 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores MI 48080
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dragon's Landing - Saint Clair Shores
No Reviews
24409 Jefferson Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurant
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
No Reviews
25801 E Jefferson Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurant