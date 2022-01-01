Go
Consumer picView gallery

Villanova Pizzera

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

24317 Jefferson Avenue

St. Clair Shores, MI 48080

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

24317 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores MI 48080

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dragon's Landing - Saint Clair Shores
orange starNo Reviews
24409 Jefferson Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Travis Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
23500 Greater Mack Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
orange starNo Reviews
25801 E Jefferson Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
El Charro - St Clair Shores
orange star3.9 • 218
24401 Harper Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
The Continental at Ford House - Continental Dining
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Lake Shore Road Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Clair Shores

Modern Cone - 28616 Harper Ave
orange star4.7 • 546
28616 Harper Ave St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Corner Kitchen - St. Clair Shores, MI
orange star4.6 • 191
22428 Greater Mack Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near St. Clair Shores

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Villanova Pizzera

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston