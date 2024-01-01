Gumbo in Ville Platte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Cajun Catfish & Buffet - 1452 Highway 167 N

1452 Highway 167 N, Ville Platte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken n Sausage Gumbo$0.00
Traditional Cajun dark roux with chicken and smoked sausage served with rice
More about The Cajun Catfish & Buffet - 1452 Highway 167 N
Crawfish Barn image

 

Crawfish Barn

1789 Mayeauxville Road, Ville Platte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shr/Crab Gumbo Bowl$14.00
Gulf shrimp and crab gumbo served steaming hot with a side of potato salad and a buttery bread roll.
Shr/Crab Gumbo Cup$7.00
Gulf shrimp and crab gumbo served steaming hot with a side of potato salad and a buttery bread roll.
Chix/Saus Gumbo Cup$6.00
Our hot Cajun gumbo features fresh boneless chicken breast and locally made sausage. Served with our homemade potato salad and a buttery bread roll.
More about Crawfish Barn

