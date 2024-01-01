Gumbo in Ville Platte
Ville Platte restaurants that serve gumbo
The Cajun Catfish & Buffet - 1452 Highway 167 N
1452 Highway 167 N, Ville Platte
|Chicken n Sausage Gumbo
|$0.00
Traditional Cajun dark roux with chicken and smoked sausage served with rice
Crawfish Barn
1789 Mayeauxville Road, Ville Platte
|Shr/Crab Gumbo Bowl
|$14.00
Gulf shrimp and crab gumbo served steaming hot with a side of potato salad and a buttery bread roll.
|Shr/Crab Gumbo Cup
|$7.00
Gulf shrimp and crab gumbo served steaming hot with a side of potato salad and a buttery bread roll.
|Chix/Saus Gumbo Cup
|$6.00
Our hot Cajun gumbo features fresh boneless chicken breast and locally made sausage. Served with our homemade potato salad and a buttery bread roll.