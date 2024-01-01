Poboy in Ville Platte
The Cajun Catfish & Buffet - 1452 Highway 167 N
1452 Highway 167 N, Ville Platte
|Shrimp Poboy
|$12.00
Fried shrimp on French bread with tarter, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with French fries
Crawfish Barn
1789 Mayeauxville Road, Ville Platte
|Fried Alligator Poboy
|$15.00
Fried alligator on top of a locally fresh baked poboy bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a side of crispy fries!
|Chicken Poboy
|$14.00
Your choice of a fried or flame grilled chicken poboy topped with grilled onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy fries!
|Shrimp Poboy
|$14.00
Fried Gulf shrimp on top of a locally fresh baked poboy bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a side of crispy fries!