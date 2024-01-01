Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poboy in Ville Platte

Ville Platte restaurants
Ville Platte restaurants that serve poboy

The Cajun Catfish & Buffet - 1452 Highway 167 N

1452 Highway 167 N, Ville Platte

Shrimp Poboy$12.00
Fried shrimp on French bread with tarter, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with French fries
Crawfish Barn

1789 Mayeauxville Road, Ville Platte

Fried Alligator Poboy$15.00
Fried alligator on top of a locally fresh baked poboy bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a side of crispy fries!
Chicken Poboy$14.00
Your choice of a fried or flame grilled chicken poboy topped with grilled onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of crispy fries!
Shrimp Poboy$14.00
Fried Gulf shrimp on top of a locally fresh baked poboy bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a side of crispy fries!
