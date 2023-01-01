Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Ville Platte

Go
Ville Platte restaurants
Toast

Ville Platte restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Main pic

 

Sip & Savor Restaurant & Catering

714 W. LaSalle Street, Ville Platte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Sip & Savor Restaurant & Catering
Crawfish Barn image

 

Crawfish Barn

1789 Mayeauxville Road, Ville Platte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Crawfish Barn

Browse other tasty dishes in Ville Platte

Bread Pudding

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Pudding

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ville Platte to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2149 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston