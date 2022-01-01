Go
Toast

Viman Thai Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

500 Macdade Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Duck Basil$20.00
Stir fried crispy roasted duck with spicy chili basil sauce and bell peppers topped with crispy basil
Spicy Eggplant$13.00
Eggplant, bell pepper and basil sauteed in spicy garlic chilly black bean sauce
Pad Mix Vegetables$13.00
Sauteed with garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Garlic Sauce$13.00
Sauteed with garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Asian Ginger$13.00
Sauteed with fresh ginger, scallion, onions, mushrooms in black bean sauce
Crispy Chicken Basil$16.00
Chicken breast marinated with Thai herbs, breaded and sauteed with chili sauce, garlic, red bell pepper and sweet basil leaves
Chicken Lemongrass$13.00
Pad Prik Khing$13.00
Sauteed with string beans and red bell pepper in spicy ginger red curry sauce
Cashew Sauce$13.00
Cashew nut, carrot, onion, bell pepper and scallion sauteed in light brown sauce
Pad Broccoli$13.00
Stir-fried broccoli in light gravy soy sauce
See full menu

Location

500 Macdade Boulevard

Folsom PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lola's Garden

No reviews yet

Lola’s Garden is an exciting part of the renewed energy entering Suburban Square in Ardmore. Inspired and curated by the local community, we offer a seasonally influenced, modern American culinary program that offers a variety of dietary options including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free selections. The beverage program is completely comprised of Pennsylvania sourced wines, beers, and spirits.

Fat Boy's Deli & Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Serving the most delicious hoagies and hand crafted sandwiches around! We have the largest selection of Farm Raised Exotic Game Meats humanely raised on small Family Farms. Including alligator, antelope, elk, ostrich venison bison and more! We are adding new items every month.
We also specialize in creating catering menus to suit our customers needs. Italian cuisine is our foundation but we are not afraid to experiment with creative ideas. Like our signature elk Cheesesteak! YUM!!!
We support local, family owned business as much as we can and we support local causes as well. We are her to serve. Stop in and meet our family.

Artesano Cafe & Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bridgets Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Tell Only Your Best Friends! A Modern Steakhouse situated one block from the Ambler Train Station featuring USDA Prime Meats, Fresh Seafood, Delicious Small Plates and Extensive Wine & Spirits Selection!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston