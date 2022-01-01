Viman Thai Cuisine

Fat Boy's Deli & Market

Come in and enjoy!

Serving the most delicious hoagies and hand crafted sandwiches around! We have the largest selection of Farm Raised Exotic Game Meats humanely raised on small Family Farms. Including alligator, antelope, elk, ostrich venison bison and more! We are adding new items every month.

We also specialize in creating catering menus to suit our customers needs. Italian cuisine is our foundation but we are not afraid to experiment with creative ideas. Like our signature elk Cheesesteak! YUM!!!

We support local, family owned business as much as we can and we support local causes as well. We are her to serve. Stop in and meet our family.

