Go
Consumer pic

Vin 90 Kitchen and Bar

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

401 West Half Day Road

Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

401 West Half Day Road, Buffalo Grove IL 60089

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Salsa Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pancake cafe - Lincolnshire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Real Urban BBQ

No reviews yet

add here

Half Day Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Half Day Brewing has the perfect space just for you! Sit in our brewpub and enjoy a cold beer brewed just feet away! Watch your favorite game on one of our many flat screens. Sit at the bar, or any of the surrounding tables. When the weather permits, enjoy a nice breeze from our large open garage doors connecting to the patio. Want to enjoy the sun? Sit at any of our outdoor tables! Sit by one of our outdoor fire pits or up at our outdoor bar! Looking to dine inside? Have a seat at one of our booths or tables, by our large windows or the warm fireplace.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Vin 90 Kitchen and Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston