Vin 90 Kitchen and Bar
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
401 West Half Day Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Location
401 West Half Day Road, Buffalo Grove IL 60089
Nearby restaurants
Salsa Street
Come in and enjoy!
Pancake cafe - Lincolnshire
Come in and enjoy!
Real Urban BBQ
add here
Half Day Brewing Company
Half Day Brewing has the perfect space just for you! Sit in our brewpub and enjoy a cold beer brewed just feet away! Watch your favorite game on one of our many flat screens. Sit at the bar, or any of the surrounding tables. When the weather permits, enjoy a nice breeze from our large open garage doors connecting to the patio. Want to enjoy the sun? Sit at any of our outdoor tables! Sit by one of our outdoor fire pits or up at our outdoor bar! Looking to dine inside? Have a seat at one of our booths or tables, by our large windows or the warm fireplace.