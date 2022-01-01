Go
Vin Bin - Marlborough - 91 Main St

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

91 Main St

Marlborough, MA 01752

Most Popular

Crazy Caprese
$10.99

prosciutto di parma, walnut pesto, fig vin cotto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, ciabatta

Grandma’s Meatball
$11.49

handmade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, romano, garlic aioli, basil, ciabatta

Firehouse Smoked Turkey Breast
$10.99

smoked turkey breast, smoked sundried tomato spread, mayo, bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato, ciabatta

Sweet & Spicy Cuban
$11.99

smoked ham, bacon, swiss cheese, mama lil’s hot & sweet peppers, regal pickles, honey mustard, ciabatta

Chipotle BLT
$10.99

applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo, romaine, tomato, ciabatta

Baba’s Pita
$10.99

zhoug-marinated cannellini beans, babaganoush, arugula, pickled carrots, cucumber & herb salad, homemade pita bread

Angry Italian
$10.99

salami, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, romaine, tomato, spicy mayo, banana peppers, ciabatta

Chicken Ridiculous
$11.49

grilled chicken breast, buffalo blue cheese mayo, ranch, bacon, pickles, tomato, arugula, onion, ciabatta

The Shoemaker
$10.99

chicken salad, pancetta, mayo, red onion, celery, romaine, tomato, ciabatta

Half Soup Half Sandwich
$12.49
Reuben

The Reuben
$12.75

house cured corned beef, 1000 island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, rye

Clams

8oz New England Clam Chowder
$5.49

Garnished with green onion and bacon

Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad
$9.49

organic baby kale & romaine, house caesar dressing, croutons, pecorino romano

Thai Salad

Thai Peanut Salad
$12.99

little leaf farms lettuce, peanut coconut crunch, pineapple, napa cabbage, peppers, carrots, celery, herbs, fried garlic rice noodles, peanut coconut dressing

Cookies

Homemade Cookie
$3.00

Chicken Salad

5 oz Chicken Salad
$5.00

Chicken (mayo, onion, celery, pancetta)

More

Barbecue Deep River Chip
$2.25
Salt and Pepper Deep River Chip
$2.25
Black Truffle Deep River Chip
$2.25
Sour Cream and Onion Deep River Chip
$2.25
Yummy Mummy Assorted Brownie
$3.99
Maui Onion Deep River Chip
$2.25
Original Deep River Chip
$2.25
Sea Salt and Vinegar Deep River Chip
$2.25
SAN PELLEGRINO LEMON
$2.25
BOYLANS COLA
$2.99
VT Grilled Cheese
$7.00
The Farmer
$10.99

fresh vermont goat cheese, pears, arugula, greek fig jam, ciabatta

The Townie
$12.75

roast beef, A1 sauce, cheddar, horseradish mayo, tomato, arugula, red onion, ciabatta

Tuna, Bacon, Cheddar
$10.99

tuna salad, red onion, celery, chopped pickles, mayo, smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, sourdough

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

91 Main St, Marlborough MA 01752

