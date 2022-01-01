Go
Vina Deli

Come in and enjoy!

7306 Louetta Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pho Chay$10.00
Vegetarian (Beef Broth)
**Combination V Bowls**$13.00
(All V Bowls come with sliced, fresh cucumbers, carrots, beansprouts, lettuce & topped with scallions & roasted peanuts,served with vinaigrette fish sauce dressing. Add 1 Chicken Eggroll for $1.50.)
Side Spring Mix Salads$5.00
(All salads come with fresh Organic Spring Mix, tossed with shredded cucumbers, carrots, lettuce & Crispy wonton chips, served with our Miso Dressing)
**Banh Mi Combo**$11.00
Your choice of Banh Mi sandwich, Wonton Soup or side salad, & bottled drink
Banh Mi$7.00
(All Banh Mi come with French bread, pickled carrots, fresh cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro, & butter spread.)
Add 1 fried egg for $1.
Chicken Pho$10.00
V Bowls$11.00
(All V Bowls come with sliced, fresh cucumbers, carrots, beansprouts, lettuce & topped with scallions & roasted peanuts,served with vinaigrette fish sauce dressing. Add 1 Chicken Eggroll for $1.50.)
Combo Salad$13.00
Combination salad with grilled lemon grass beef, honey glazed chicken, and honey braised shrimps
Banh Mi & Boba$11.00
Spring Mix Salads$11.00
(All salads come with fresh Organic Spring Mix, tossed with shredded cucumbers, carrots, lettuce & Crispy wonton chips, served with our Miso Dressing)
Location

Spring TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
