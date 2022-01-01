Go
Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave • $

Avg 5 (72 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage McVinal$9.00
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo
G.O.A.T.$6.50
over medium egg, goat cheese butter, spicy pesto, arugula
Miss Maple$6.50
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, maple butter
Classic Four Pack$8.00
Tried and true, our classic English muffin is anything but plain.
American Classic$6.50
over medium egg, american cheese, salted butter
Hot Coffee
Time and Temperature from Tandem Coffee Roasters
Sam-I-Am$6.50
over medium egg, dijonnaise, garlicky greens
Maple Latte$5.25
Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)
Iced Coffee
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
Latte$4.25
Double espresso, steamed milk (12oz)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

222 Somerville Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
