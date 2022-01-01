Go
Vinal General Store

Suds, sandwiches, and sundries!

220 Somerville Ave

Popular Items

Cape Cod Original 1.5 oz$1.50
As New England as traffic on the Sagamore Bridge.
Turkey Classic$13.00
smoked turkey, american cheese, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & "worcester" sauce
Dude Ranch$15.00
smoked turkey, spicy ranch, pepper jack cheese, avocado, pickled red onion, shrettuce & tomato
Live at the Romesco$14.00
roasted mushroom & cauliflower, romesco sauce*, provolone piccante, arugula & shallot crunchies
*contains nuts
Veggie Supreme$11.00
Pimento cheese, shrettuce, tomato, dill pickles, pickled red onion & red wine vinaigrette
Off the Hook$12.00
dill & celery tuna salad, provolone, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & mayo
Vinal Spuckie$15.00
mortadella, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, onion, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, hots mayo & smoked maple vinaigrette
Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar 1.5 oz$1.50
Best Cellar$13.00
smoked turkey, extra sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, shallot crunchies & maple mustard
Build Your Own$13.00
Be your own sandwich chef and build your own!
Location

220 Somerville Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
