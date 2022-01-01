Vinal General Store
Suds, sandwiches, and sundries!
220 Somerville Ave
Popular Items
Location
220 Somerville Ave
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
backbar
backbar is a craft cocktail bar
NU Kitchen
Fast-Casual eatery and juice bar. We source from producers and farmers that we trust, from our all-natural meats to our locally grown carrots and apples. We want to provide you with the most wholesome, healthy, and safe food possible. This is our commitment to you.
Field & Vine
Field & Vine is a neighborhood restaurant in Union Square, Somerville serving shareable dishes inspired by New England's farms and waters.
Vinal Bakery
Stay safe and healthy, friends!