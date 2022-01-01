Vincennes restaurants you'll love

Must-try Vincennes restaurants

Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub image

BBQ

Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub

15 S 4th St, Vincennes

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$10.95
Tortilla chips piled high with BBQ pulled pork, tomatoes, lettuce, queso cheese, and jalapeños
BBQ Pork Sandwich$11.49
Hand-pulled pork in out house BBQ sauce piled high on a toasted bun, served with one side
Fried Pickles$7.99
Served with ranch for dipping
More about Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub
Bobe's Pizza image

 

Bobe's Pizza

812 Main St., Vincennes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bosco Sticks$6.50
Stromboli
Sauces
More about Bobe's Pizza
Graze 1885 image

 

Graze 1885

116 Main St, Vincennes

Avg 5 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Chicken$9.89
Grilled Chicken, avocado, Havarti Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo
Cobb Salad$12.99
This loaded salad comes crispy leaf lettuce, shredded cheddar, tomato, cucumber, avocado, egg, diced chicken and served with Ranch Dressing
California Wrap$9.25
Turkey, Feta cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and cucumbers wrapped in a spinach wrap and dressed with our house Avocado dressing
More about Graze 1885
Impressed Coffee image

 

Impressed Coffee

1911 N 6th St, Vincennes

Avg 4.6 (203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Ham & Cheese$6.25
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Tomato, Pesto & Cheese$5.75
More about Impressed Coffee
Zip and Sip image

 

Zip and Sip

1885 Hart St Ste A, Vincennes

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zip and Sip
Dogwood Barbeque image

BBQ

Dogwood Barbeque

2232 N 6th St, Vincennes

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dogwood Barbeque
Owensboro

