Chicken sandwiches in
Vincennes
/
Vincennes
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Vincennes restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Revive Cafe
116 N Main St, Vincennes
No reviews yet
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
$10.50
More about Revive Cafe
BBQ
Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub
15 S 4th St, Vincennes
Avg 4.8
(244 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$11.99
Grilled chicken | American cheese | lettuce
tomato | pickle | onion
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
$12.49
Smoked pulled chicken | house sweet bbq drizzle
optional pickles | optional onions
More about Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub
