Chicken sandwiches in Vincennes

Vincennes restaurants
Toast

Vincennes restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Revive Cafe

116 N Main St, Vincennes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about Revive Cafe
Item pic

BBQ

Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub

15 S 4th St, Vincennes

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken | American cheese | lettuce
tomato | pickle | onion
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Smoked pulled chicken | house sweet bbq drizzle
optional pickles | optional onions
More about Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub

