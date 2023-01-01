Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Vincennes

Go
Vincennes restaurants
Toast

Vincennes restaurants that serve pasta salad

Main pic

 

Revive Cafe - 116 N Main St

116 N Main St, Vincennes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$1.95
More about Revive Cafe - 116 N Main St
Consumer pic

BBQ

Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub

15 S 4th St, Vincennes

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Pasta Salad$4.00
More about Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub

Browse other tasty dishes in Vincennes

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Vincennes to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Sullivan

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston