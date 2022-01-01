Go
Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub

Located in downtown Vincennes, IN, we specialize in BBQ, Beef Brisket, Ribs and More. Also try out our tasty Craft Burgers, and Sandwiches!

BBQ

15 S 4th St • $$

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce with grilled or crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions
Nachos$10.95
Tortilla chips piled high with BBQ pulled pork, tomatoes, lettuce, queso cheese, and jalapeños
Classic Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken with cheese, lettuce tomato, pickle, and onion placed on a toasted bun, served with one side
BBQ Pork Sandwich$11.49
Hand-pulled pork in out house BBQ sauce piled high on a toasted bun, served with one side
Pretzel Bites$8.95
Tasty soft pretzel bites with queso cheese for dipping
Chicken Strip Basket$11.49
5 chicken strips with one side. Try your chicken tossed in any of our sauces
ALL-American$11.95
8 oz. steak burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and bacon, served with one side
Brisket Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce with smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, bacon, and egg
Loaded Fries$11.95
Seasoned french fries topped with BBQ pulled pork, queso cheese, and bacon
Smoked Chicken Wings
5, 10, 15, or 20 smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

15 S 4th St

Vincennes IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

