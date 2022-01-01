Vincent Family BBQ

Regular -- Blues Hog Barbecue Sauce is a Gourmet Sauce made from all natural ingredients, and its sweet, yet spicy, flavor enhances the taste of all meats prepared on the grill or in the kitchen. Great on chicken, pork, fish, wild game, mixed with ground meats and veggies. Especially amazing on ribs! GLUTEN FREE.

Tennessee Red -- A thin vinegar and pepper based sauce popular in Southern Barbecue Joints. Blues Hog Tennessee Red sauce can be used as a marinade, baste or even a dipping sauce. Excellent on pork and beef sandwiches, this sauce gives food a unique boost of flavor with a "zesty attitude"! GLUTEN FREE.

Smokey Mountain -- Blues Hog Smokey Mountain Sauce is a unique grilling/finishing sauce that combines the rich blend of high quality ingredients found in Blues Hog Original with the added depth of natural hickory smoke. Blues Hog Smokey Mountain is an outstanding basting sauce for chicken, ribs, pork, beef, and can be used in side dishes such as baked beans! GLUTEN FREE.

