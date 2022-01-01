Go
Vincent

Thanks for visiting Vincent. We look forward to seeing you for dine-in service and carry out.

1475 W Balmoral Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1026 reviews)

Popular Items

MARKET SALAD$15.00
greens, hazelnuts, blue cheese, radishes, apples, pickled golden raisins and champagne vinaigrette
ARANCINI$14.00
Fried carnaroli rice balls with peas, parmesan, lemon zest and tomato sauce.
SOUP$14.00
Broccoli, leek, garlic, cream, lemon oil, herbs.
CAULIFLOWER$16.00
Fried cauliflower with harissa, pickled grapes, almonds and fresno chilis.
CHICKEN LIVER MOUSSE$18.00
Apple butter, pickled onion, apple garnish with chive/thyme
STEAK FRITES$38.00
Hanger steak, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
ARTICHOKES$18.00
Tempura fried artichokes with sliced lemon, cornichon, pickled pearl onions, scamorza, lemon aioli and caperberry gremolata.
VINCENT BURGER 2.0$19.00
Two beef patties, gruyere, pickles, caramelized onion, iceberg, special sauce & frites.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$14.00
Fried and tossed with lardon, sherry-balsamic reductions and pickled red onions.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1475 W Balmoral Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
