Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd.

Popular Items

Steak Cut Fries$4.95
Tossed Salad
A blend of Iceburg-romaine lettuce garnished with shredded carrots and red cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, zucchini and croutons and a garlic bun
20 0Z BOTTLES
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad topped with fries, chicken & shredded provolone
Large (16") Regular Crust$16.50
Medium (12") Regular Crust$13.50
Joe's Wings
Fried fresh wings your choice or buffalo , garlic parm, carolina tangy or bbq ;served with celery
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fridays only - Served on an egg kaiser bunn with a side of coleslaw.
Italian Hoagie
Salami, ham, mortadella & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes & oinions.
Cheese Steak
Grilled steak& onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes & italian dressing.
Location

Canonsburg PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

