Vincenza's Pizzeria

PIZZA • SALADS

765 McFarland Pkwy • $

Avg 4.7 (1782 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and spinach.
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pizza Sauce.
Caesar salad
Lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with caesar dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, black olives and pepperoncini peppers.
Served with house dressing on side.
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green & red peppers.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
6 Fried mozzarella sticks, served with
marinara sauce
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and Tomato Pizza Sauce.
Garlic Knots$3.00
Homemade rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce
Chicken Wings
Served with ranch or blue cheese comes with a side of celery sticks and carrots upon request.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

765 McFarland Pkwy

Alpharetta GA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

