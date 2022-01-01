Go
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

573 Durham Rd • $$

Avg 4 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Size Greek Salad$15.25
Pig Pizza$22.50
It’s Pigtacular!! Mozzarella cheese, sauce, San Marzano tomatoes, pepperoni and Italian sausage. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Florentino Pizza$21.00
One of our best sellers! Fresh shredded mozzarella, olive oil, garlic and fresh chopped spinach (onion optional but recommended). Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Sweet and Salty$22.50
Did someone say Bacon? Fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and honey. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
San Marzano Pizza$21.00
Our spin on a traditional Margherita Pizza. Fresh shredded mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil, salt, pepper, and San Marzano tomatoes. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Family Size Caesar Salad$15.25
Cheesesteak Stromboli$18.75
Mozzarella cheese, Philly cheesesteak, grated cheese and oil. (sauce is recommended on the side).
Sausage and Honey Pizza$24.00
Sweet, spicy and completely mind-blowing! The classic pie with mild Italian sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, jalapenos, drizzled with honey and white truffle oil. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Individual Caesar Salad$6.25
Classic Pizza$18.00
Don’t mess with perfection. Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked into a thin flakey crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

573 Durham Rd

Newtown PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
