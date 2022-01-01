Go
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown

PIZZA

965 Frankford Ave

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)

20 Oz$2.00
Plain Pizza
Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked on a thin crisp crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Vince's original plain pie topped with Pepperoni
White Pizza
Shredded mozzarella baked onto our flakey crust, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil. We recommend garlic be added to this one for a special treat!
Stromboli$15.00
Our classic stromboli features fresh sliced mozzarella, our secret pizza sauce, grated cheese, and oil all wrapped up in our thin flakey crust.
White Spinach Garlic Pizza
Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Marghertia Pie$21.00
light sauce, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, finished with basil, Cardenas Sicilian EVOO and salt
2 Liter$4.00
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Delivery
Takeout

Location

965 Frankford Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
