Vine & Plate

Serving globally inspired cuisine and wines from around the world

414 W. Virginia Street

Popular Items

Butternut Squash Stuffed Ravioli in Vodka Sauce$16.00
With house-made vodka sauce, side garden salad, and garlic crostini.
Caprese Panini$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, lemon pepper mayo, balsamic fig drizzle on country sourdough
Cuban Sliders$14.00
Cuban Sliders with ham, pork carnitas, Swiss cheese, Mayo, Dijon mustard, and pickle. 5 ct.
Cacio E Pepe Gnocchi$15.00
Gnocchi, smoked pecorino, parmesan, fresh cracked pepper.
Charcuterie Board$19.00
3 meats, 3 cheeses, Marcona Almonds & walnut mix, fig jam, marinated olives, crackers, fresh fruit.
Crispy Organic Chicken Wings$10.00
$2 off every Tuesday! Type in promo Code wingtuesday. Whole wings, choice of garlic-pecorino-Romano, spicy Korean, or honey bbq sauce, carrots, celery
Regular-Four whole wings
Large-Six whole wings.
Monte Cristo Sliders$14.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, Black Forest Ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, Dijon mustard, apple on Hawaiian buns. 5 ct.
Steak and Chimichurri Flat Bread$15.00
Chimichurri sauce, mushroom, red onion, steak, fontina cheese, cilantro.
Baked Goat Cheese$13.00
Tomato thyme marinara, toasted ciabatta.
Steak Sandwich$18.00
Grass Fed Sirloin Steak, Lemon Pepper Mayo, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Mushroom, on Sourdough baguette.
414 W. Virginia Street

Crystal Lake IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
