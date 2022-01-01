Go
Toast

Vineapple

Coffee, cocktails, dinner, brunch.

71 PINEAPPLE STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
Iced Latte$4.75
Vineapple Lunch Combo$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
Cold Brew$5.00
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Scrambled Eggs, Asiago Fresca Cheese, Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, and your choice of Avocado, or Chorizo, or Prosciutto, or Bacon. Served with a side of Rosemary and Pecorino Roasted Potatoes.
Everything Bagel$2.00
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Scrambled eggs with asiago cheese, arugula and our house made tomato jam. On your choice of a Kaiser Roll or Bagel.
Chicken & Pesto Panini$14.00
Mozzarella, Fall Greens, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Nut-Free Pesto.
See full menu

Location

71 PINEAPPLE STREET

BROOKLYN NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mulberry & Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Juliana's

No reviews yet

Traditional coal-fired pizza in Brooklyn from legendary pie man Patsy Grimaldi.

Randolph Beer

No reviews yet

Steps from the Brooklyn Bridge pedestrian path, this large and airy restaurant and bar houses DUMBO's only brewery and self serve beer ATM! In the warmer months, outdoor sidewalk cafe's on Sands Street and Prospect Street are filled with locals enjoying brunch, dinner or drinks in the sun. Clean food, fresh beer, skeeball and shuffleboard. Enough said.

Joe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston