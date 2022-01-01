Vineland restaurants you'll love
More about Green Olive II
Green Olive II
3513 South Delsea Drive, Vineland
|Popular items
|Green Olive Truffle Pie
|$13.99
|POT ROAST
|$18.99
|Manicotti Parma
|$16.99
More about The Brass Tap
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2738 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
|Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
|Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
More about Kaycee Ray's Sports Bar & Pub
GRILL
Kaycee Ray's Sports Bar & Pub
830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$12.00
smoked chicken, toasted pecans, red onion, celery, and grapes on toasted sourdough with heirloom tomato and arugula
|Shrimp and Corn Chowder
|$5.00
Roasted corn and shrimp with veggies in a creamy broth
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
American cheese. With onion, tomato and arugula
More about Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita
3600 EAST LANDIS AVE.#4, VINELAND
|Popular items
|plain pizza
|6 pc
|$9.99
|cheesesteak sandwich
|$9.99
More about Jersey Jerrys
Jersey Jerrys
1362A S Delsea Drive, Vineland
|Popular items
|12" Chicken Cheese Steak
|$8.85
Our chicken cheesesteak made to order with your choice of toppings.
|12" Turkey
|$7.45
Made with Premium turkey and your choice of American, Swiss or provolone cheese.
|12" Cheese Steak
|$9.15
Our award-winning Philly cheesesteak made to order.