Vineland bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Vineland
More about Green Olive II
Green Olive II
3513 South Delsea Drive, Vineland
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
|Manicotti Parma
|$16.99
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$11.50
More about The Brass Tap
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2738 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
|Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
|Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
More about Kaycee Ray's Sports Bar & Pub
GRILL
Kaycee Ray's Sports Bar & Pub
830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$12.00
smoked chicken, toasted pecans, red onion, celery, and grapes on toasted sourdough with heirloom tomato and arugula
|Shrimp and Corn Chowder
|$5.00
Roasted corn and shrimp with veggies in a creamy broth
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
American cheese. With onion, tomato and arugula