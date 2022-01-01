Chicken tenders in
Vineland
/
Vineland
/
Chicken Tenders
Vineland restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Green Olive II
3513 South Delsea Drive, Vineland
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$10.99
More about Green Olive II
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2738 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
Avg 4.5
(1634 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Chicken Tender Wrap
More about The Brass Tap
