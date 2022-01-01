Chicken wraps in Vineland
Vineland restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Green Olive II
Green Olive II
3513 South Delsea Drive, Vineland
|Chicken Caprice Wrap
|$8.99
Tender chicken breast, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, tomato,
olive oil and balsamic glaze in a soft tortilla shell
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$9.99
Warm grilled Mexican seasoned chicken strips,
fajita sauce, caramelized onions, roasted peppers
and Monterey jack cheese, wrapped in a soft tortilla shell
with crisp lettuce and cheddar cheese.
|Chicken cheese Steak Wrap
|$8.99
Shaved chicken breast with American cheese,
wrapped in a soft tortilla shell
More about The Brass Tap
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2738 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)