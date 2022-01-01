Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Vineland

Vineland restaurants
Vineland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Green Olive II image

 

Green Olive II

3513 South Delsea Drive, Vineland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caprice Wrap$8.99
Tender chicken breast, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, tomato,
olive oil and balsamic glaze in a soft tortilla shell
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.99
Warm grilled Mexican seasoned chicken strips,
fajita sauce, caramelized onions, roasted peppers
and Monterey jack cheese, wrapped in a soft tortilla shell
with crisp lettuce and cheddar cheese.
Chicken cheese Steak Wrap$8.99
Shaved chicken breast with American cheese,
wrapped in a soft tortilla shell
More about Green Olive II
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2738 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Avg 4.5 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Dolce Vita image

 

Dolce Vita

3600 EAST LANDIS AVE.#4, VINELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled chicken caesar wrap$10.49
buffalo chicken wrap$10.49
chicken fajita wrap$10.49
More about Dolce Vita

